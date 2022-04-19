Salaar on-set pictures leaked: Prabhas resumes shoot for Prashanth Neel’s next

Leaked photos from the sets of Salaar show Tollywood superstar Prabhas at work. Dressed in heavily washed denim, faded t-shirts and a jacket, the actor could be seen getting his look perfect before going in front of the camera.

Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who has emerged as a force to be reckoned with after the huge success of his latest directorial KGF: Chapter 2. The movie, starring Yash in the lead, has taken the box office worldwide by storm. The film has grossed over Rs 550 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. And it has become a huge hit in the Hindi belt leaving behind the records created by some of the biggest Hindi superstars.

In the light of the massive success of KGF 2, the expectations on Salaar have increased manifolds. It is also expected to give Prabhas the much-needed break as he has been struggling to deliver a satisfying box office hit after the Baahubali franchise.

Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam. The movie opened in cinemas last month to poor reviews and its performance at the box office was also underwhelming. The movie tanked at the ticket windows.

Salaar has Shruti Haasan as the female lead. It also stars Malayalam star Prithviraj in a key role.

If not for the delay caused by the pandemic, the movie would have been released on April 14 this year. The filmmakers are yet to announce the release date for the movie.