Saimadhav Burra boards Shankar-Ram Charan’s RC15, see photo

Screenwriter Saimadhav Burra is now a part of Ram Charan’s mega-budget project RC15, which will be helmed by Shankar Shanmugham. The dialogue writer revealed the news on social media by sharing a photo of him with Shankar on Tuesday.

“I felt like having a single photo of me with director Shankar was enough for my life when I saw the Gentleman movie. Now, I am penning the dialogues for his film. Thanks to Sankar sir.. Thanks to Dil Rajugaru.. and Thanks to our Mega Power Star Charanbabu,” he captioned the pic.

Saimadhav Burra is best known for his work in films such as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Krack, Mahanati, Gautamiputra Satakarni, Gopala Gopala and Kanche. His current work credits include RRR and Hari Hara Veeramallu.

RC15 marks Shankar’s first collaboration with Ram Charan. Bankrolled by Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the pre-production works for the project are in full swing. The film is expected to go on the floors in August.

After RC15, Shankar will direct Ranveer Singh for the Hindi remake of Anniyan.