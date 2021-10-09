Saif Ali Khan wraps filming for Adiprush’s Lankesh

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan on Saturday completed shooting for his upcoming film Adiprush.

The multilingual period saga, also starring Prabhas, is described as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”.

Featuring extensive visual effects, Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan in the role of Lankesh.

It is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame and produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series.

The official Instagram account of T-Series shared the news of Khan’s shoot wrap alongside a picture of the 51-year-old star cutting a cake.

“@omraut It’s a film wrap for Lankesh! Had so much fun shooting with you SAK,” the post read.

Adipurush is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.