Saif Ali Khan wraps filming for Adiprush’s Lankesh

October 9, 2021 1:45:49 pm
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan on Saturday completed shooting for his upcoming film Adiprush.
The multilingual period saga, also starring Prabhas, is described as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”.
Featuring extensive visual effects, Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan in the role of Lankesh.
It’s a film wrap for Lankesh!!! Had so much fun shooting with you SAK!!!#SaifAliKhan #Adipurush #AboutLastNight pic.twitter.com/WLE8n0Ycu7
— Om Raut (@omraut) October 9, 2021
It is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame and produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series.
The official Instagram account of T-Series shared the news of Khan’s shoot wrap alongside a picture of the 51-year-old star cutting a cake.
“@omraut It’s a film wrap for Lankesh! Had so much fun shooting with you SAK,” the post read.
Adipurush is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-