Saif Ali Khan to play the villain in Prabhas starrer Adipurush

Saif Ali Khan will play Lankesh in Adipurush.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to play the antagonist Lankesh in Om Raut directorial Adipurush, starring Prabhas in the lead role. The film marks Saif’s second collaboration with Om. They have previously collaborated on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Raut took to Twitter on Thursday to make the announcement. Sharing a poster, he wrote, “7000 years ago existed the world’s most intelligent demon! #Adipurush”

Talking about Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan said, “I am thrilled to be working with Omi dada again! He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further! It’s a phenomenal project and I am super thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic!”

Om Raut added, “To play the strongest villain from our epic, we needed a brilliant actor. Who better than Saif Ali Khan, one of the greatest actor of our lifetime, to essay this powerful role. Personally, I enjoy every day at work with him. I am looking forward to this exciting journey with him all over again.”

Adipurush is touted to be a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil.” The movie’s poster and title announcement video was released last month. Raut earlier said the team is working hard towards making the story of Adipurush come alive on the big screen. “Ever since I watched Baahubali, I was impressed by Prabhas. He is so subtle that we can relate and feel the depth of his characters. Adipurush is my dream project and dreams of a director cannot be accomplished without a team. I have Prabhas to help me translate my vision on screen and our producer, Bhushan Kumar has been a pillar of strength and understanding with his unconditional support through this initial phase of our journey. It will be a great chance to work with both of them,” the director had said.

