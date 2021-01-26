Sai Pallavi’s Love Story to release on April 16

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya play the lead roles in Love Story. (Photo: Twitter/SVCLLP)

Love Story, starring Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is set to hit cinema halls on April 16. The makers of the movie announced the release date on Monday evening. The film will clash with Nani’s Tuck Jagadish, which is also hitting theatres on the same date.

Production house Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP took to their Twitter handle and announced the release date with a new poster featuring the lead actors. “The world of #LoveStory in theatres on April 16th,” they captioned the image.

Love Story was supposed to release in the summer of 2020, but its shoot got delayed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, the romantic drama, also starring Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao and Devayani, is helmed by Sekhar Kammula.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is presently busy shooting for the Vikram K Kumar directorial Thank You. Sai Pallavi meanwhile is shooting for Shyam Singha Roy.