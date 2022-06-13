Sai Pallavi says Virataparvam is a new and honest attempt at filmmaking: ‘Sometimes, if we can’t get the encouragement…’

The pre-release event for Virataparvam was held in Warangal, Telangana on Sunday night. Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, Priyamani, Naveen Chandra, film’s director Venu Udugula, producers Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi, music composer Suresh Bobbili, director Tharun Bhascker and special guest Errabelli Dayakar Rao attended the event.

Sai Pallavi thanked the film’s team in her speech. She said, “I am happy to be here for the pre-release event of our movie, and it always makes me feel like I’m coming back to my home. We can’t live without art and vice versa. Virataparvam is an honest attempt and a story of this land. Please do watch this film on June 17 in the theatres. Sometimes, if we can’t get the encouragement for new attempts like Virataparvam, we can’t get the needed strength to make new attempts in filmmaking once again. So, please continue to shower your love as you always do for new content. I am very proud to be a part of this film, and thanks to Venu Udugula for the opportunity. Thanks to everyone who came here to bless us.”

Rana added, “Most times, I and many people do movies for claps, whistles, and fans. But this time, I did Virataparvam for an audience who will watch it with belief and trueness. Venu made this film with realism and honesty. We decided to bring more stories from this land for you. The film is releasing on June 17, and we need all your love.”

Inspired by true events of 1990s in Telangana, Virataparvam chronicles the love saga of Vennela (Sai Pallavi) and co-stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das, and Zarina Wahab in other pivotal roles. The movie has cinematography by Dani Salo and Divakar Mani, and editing by Sreekar Prasad.