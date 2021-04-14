Sai Pallavi-starrer Viraataparvam postpones its release amid Covid-19 surge

The makers of Viraataparvam have postponed its release date due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. Earlier, the film was scheduled for a worldwide release on April 30. The new release date for the film will be announced soon.

Suresh Productions, which is presenting the film, said in a statement, “Due to the second wave of Covid-19 and the alarming rise in cases, team Viraataparvam has decided to postpone the movie release from 30th April. The new release date will be announced soon. Please mask up and stay safe.”

Directed by Venu Udugula, Viraataparvam is set in the rural Telangana of the 1990s and revolves around a Maoist theme. The movie stars Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das, and Naveen Chandra in other important roles.



Dani Salo and Divakar Mani handled the cinematography for Viraataparvam. Suresh Bobbili scored the music while Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas is the producer of the project.

Interestingly, Viraataparvam is Sai Pallavi’s second film to have been postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 cases. Her film, Love Story that also stars Naga Chaitanya also postponed its release due to the same reason. Other Telugu films such as Acharya and Pushpa are likely to follow suit.