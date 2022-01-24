Sai Pallavi shares thank you note for Shyam Singha Roy team: ‘Still in awe of what you’ve created’

Sai Pallavi’s Shyam Singha Roy is still receiving love from the audience. The film, which did well at the box office, recently started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Celebrating a month of the film’s release, Sai took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures of herself on the sets of Shyam Singha Roy. She thanked the team for all the memories.

“Dear team, I’m not just thankful for the success of the film but also for getting to watch you cinephiles(wish I could find a term more intense) in action. Thank you for the memories,” she captioned the photos.

Sai Pallavi played the role of Maitreyi aka Rosie, a devadasi from Bangladesh, in Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy. Nani, on the other hand, played the titular role. Shyam Singha Roy is a reincarnation story of a revolutionary writer.

Earlier this week, Nani shared a picture of himself and Chiranjeevi. The actor revealed that the superstar loved watching Shyam Singha Roy. “He lovedddd Shyam ♥️ And my day is made :)” he captioned the picture of Nani and Chiranjeevi striking a pose like Shyam Singha Roy.

Check out Sai Pallavi’s BTS video:

On the work front, Nani is gearing up to shoot Dasara, his next with Keerthy Suresh. He recently wrapped up Ante Sundaraniki. “It’s a wrap for the roller coaster movie of the year,” he wrote along with a video. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Nazriya Fahadh.

Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, has Virata Parvam in her kitty. The film, which also stars Rana Daggubati, was postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country.