Sai Pallavi: Sekhar Kammula has dealt with caste discrimination in an organic way in Love Story

After Fidaa, actor Sai Pallavi has joined forces once again with director Sekhar Kammula for Love Story.

Amid the debate over theatres vs OTTs, Love Story is the first tentpole movie in Telugu to release in theatres post the second wave of Covid-19.

Ahead of the film’s release on September 24, Sai Pallavi interacted with the media. Here are excerpts from the interaction:

How did your journey of Love Story begin?

After reading the script, I immediately greenlit the project. It is a new character. So, I am happy to be a part of this project.

What is the difference between Fidaa’s Bhanumathi and Love Story’s Mouni?

The characters, the background and their journey are different. Bhanumathi is a character who wants to stay in her native place with her parents. She questions society and its norms. But in the case of Mouni, she has a different battle where even when the world says that she cannot do something, she tells herself that she can achieve things on her own. She believes that one doesn’t have to be extremely talented and doesn’t have to have everything. The person just needs to have the willpower.

How was it working with Naga Chaitanya?

He was very kind to me. There was a healthy competition.

Your segment in Paava Kadhaigal also revolved around caste-based differences.

As an actor, I always want to tell good and different stories. Rarely, we get the kind of script that talks about the issues of society.

In Love Story, Sekhar Kammula has dealt with the issue in a very organic way which is a difficult task in a commercial film. This movie is another opportunity to satisfy my greed to tell a good story.

Have you made a decision not to star in remakes?

I have made no such decisions. But, there is a fear of not meeting the expectations when we do a role that was already accepted by the audience. If there is something new to offer, then I can do a remake.

What is the status of your upcoming movies Virataparvam and Shyam Singha Roy? Have you signed any new projects?

We have completed the shooting of Shyam Singha Roy and Virataparvam. I will soon start work on a Tamil movie, followed by a Malayalam project. There is also a Telugu film and a web series in the pipeline.