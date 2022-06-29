Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam gets OTT release date

After releasing in theaters on June 17, Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi‘s Virata Parvam is making its way to an OTT platform. The film is set to stream on Netflix from July 1 onwards.

Netflix India shared on its Instagram account that Virata Parvam will be streaming on the platform in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. While many fans expressed their excitement about the film’s OTT release, some also requested Netflix to stream the Hindi dubbed version of Virata Parvam. “Why not in Hindi?” a fan asked, while another comment read, “This movie is awesome. Please release in Hindi too.”

ALSO READ | Rana Daggubati: Indian mythologies written at large scale can put Game of Thrones to shame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Virata Parvam opened to positive reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar gave Virata Parvam three stars in his review. “In a materialistic world, where everyone is motivated by some sort of personal interest, Vennela comes across as an anomaly. Sai Pallavi does stand out in her character with her innate innocence that lights up the screen. It feels odd when you see her wielding a gun or lobbing a grenade at the cops. As you know, she doesn’t fit into this design of violence and bloodshed. Not for nothing, they say, everything is fair in love and war,” a part of the review read.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati is producing several shows for SonyLIV, including Case Files of Hemanth Rao. Rana recently finished filming his Netflix crime drama series Rana Naidu.

Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, will be seen next in Gargi, which is being presented by Jyotika and Suriya’s production company 2D Entertainment.