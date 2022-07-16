Sai Pallavi says The Kashmir Files controversy was a learning experience for her: ‘All I wanted to say was…’

Actor Sai Pallavi recently got embroiled in a controversy after she expressed her concerns over violence in the name of religion while talking about the film The Kashmir Files. The actor claimed that her statement was taken out of context and later issued a clarification explaining that she did not intend to belittle any tragedy. However, now when she reflects on it, she feels the controversy was a learning experience for her.

In a recent interview for Galatta Plus, Sai said, “That day I was surprised because I didn’t take a political stance. How can you take offence in me just saying, ‘Please don’t kill each other!'” She said her words were misinterpreted by those who didn’t understand Telugu.

The Gargi star never thought her statement would “take this turn”. She emphasised, “All I wanted to say was we should not fight on something as personal as religion.”

All the controversy that was created after the statement was ‘new’ for her. After the controversy, Sai said she now thinks twice before speaking. “How much ever I try to be myself, there is one layer that is going to make you think, even after I speak, ‘Are you going to do this?'” the actor said.

She also shared how she earlier used to feel comfortable with video interviews since she believed people can always go back and check what she said. But this controversy had made her learn that “you can take a bit of the video and make it into something else.”

During the media interview that went viral, Sai was asked whether she was influenced by the left-wing movement in her personal life. She clarified that she doesn’t take sides.

She had said, “The Kashmiri Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, recently a Muslim driver, who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ So where’s the difference between these two incidents? We have to be good human beings. If we are good ones, we won’t hurt others. To answer your question, justice won’t be there either on the side of the right or the left, if you are not a good human being. I’m very neutral.”