Sai Pallavi will receive the National Award for her performance in Virataparvam: Venkatesh

A pre-release event for Virataparvam was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. The event saw Venkatesh Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, Eswari Rao, Zarina Wahab, Naveen Chandra, Rahul Ramakrishna, Venu Udugula, Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth in attendance.

During the pre-release event, Venkatesh heaped praise on the cast and crew of Virataparvam. He said it is “a great movie” with “top-notch performances”.

“It is a pleasure to see a great movie like Virataparvam coming out in Telugu. Rana has been doing his films and characters with a lot of dedication. I am happy that Rana has done Virataparvam. Congrats to director Venu Udugula. The Telugu film industry is happy to have found an honest filmmaker in the form of Venu. He has taken a different story and presented it outstandingly. The writing, visuals, production values and the performances of the cast are top-notch,” the actor said.

Venkatesh, particularly, seemed impressed by Sai Pallavi’s performance in Virataparvam. He further said, “Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, Zarina Wahab, Naveen Chandra have given award-winning performances. Virataparvam is one of the best films of Sai Pallavi’s career. She played the role of Vennela so wonderfully. She will receive the National Award for her performance in the movie. Dany Sanchez-Lopez, Divakar Mani, Suresh Bobbili, Peter Hein and other crew members have put in their best effort. Congratulations to the producers Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth for taking such a challenging subject and making an excellent film.”

Virataparvam will release in theatres on June 17.