Sai Pallavi in Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy?

Sai Pallavi was last seen in Tamil film NGK. (Photo: Sai Pallavi/Instagram) Sai Pallavi was last seen in Tamil film NGK. (Photo: Sai Pallavi/Instagram)

Sai Pallavi is in advanced talks to star in Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy. If she signs on the dotted line, the project will be her second collaboration with Nani after MCA (Middle Class Abbayi).

Rahul Sankrityan of Taxiwaala fame is helming this actioner, bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner. The project also marks Nani’s second collaboration with the production house after critically acclaimed Jersey.

Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the regular shoot of Shyam Singha Roy is expected to commence in August.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi has Rana Daggubati’s Viraataparvam and Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story in her kitty. Apart from Shyam Singha Roy, Nani has Tuck Jagadish with Shiva Nirvana and a yet-to-be-titled flick with Vivek Athreya in the pipeline.

