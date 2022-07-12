Sai Pallavi: Gargi’s journey for justice will captivate all

Actor Sai Pallavi is gearing up for the release of the emotional drama Gargi, which hits screens on July 15. In the film, Pallavi plays the titular role of a daughter who goes to great lengths to get justice for her father. Bankrolled by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Thomas George, Aishwarya Lekshmi V and Gautham Ramachandran, the movie also stars Kaali Venkat, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R.S.Shivaji, Kalaimaamani Saravanan, Jayaprakash, Prathap, Sudha, Livingston, Kavithalaya Krishnan and Kalesh Ramanand.

Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, Sai Pallavi interacted with the media in Hyderabad. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

What made you say yes to Gargi?

I liked the story very much. It has given me the scope to tell something to society, just like the films Vakeel Saab and Jai Bheem.

What is the story of Gargi?

It’s a story based on actual incidents. The journey that my character undertakes for justice will captivate all.

We heard that Aishwarya Lekshmi suggested your name for Gargi.

Aishwarya and director Gautham Ramachandra are good friends. She was also there from the beginning of the project as a producer. She is doing a role in the film as well. Her gesture was healthy.

It seems the film deals with a woman’s freedom as well.

The film deals with pertinent issues, such as how parents talk to their daughters and a woman’s limitations in society.

Are you disappointed with Virataparvam’s box office result?

As an actor, I always want to do unique roles, and Vennela in Virataparvam gave me that fulfillment. We can’t predict the audiences’ reaction to any film.

Recently, your comments about the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandit courted controversy. What is your take on it?

My only regret was they misunderstood my comments.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

Discussions are going on for a few projects in Telugu and Tamil.