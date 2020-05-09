Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya and others send best wishes on Sai Pallavi’s birthday

Rana Daggubati shared first look of Sai Pallavi from Virata Parvam on her birthday. Rana Daggubati shared first look of Sai Pallavi from Virata Parvam on her birthday.

Actor Sai Pallavi, who rose to fame with Malayalam film Premam, celebrates her 28th birthday today. The actor is receiving warm wishes from her fans and co-stars, including Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya.

Rana took to Instagram and shared the first look of Sai Pallavi from his film Virata Parvam. In the poster, Sai Pallavi can be seen holding a book and a pen.

“To my co-star and comrade @saipallavi.senthamarai,wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you!” Rana Daggubati wrote on Instagram.

“While Virata Parvam is a political thriller, it also has a beautiful love story. Sai Pallavi’s role will be an extraordinary one. Her character discusses all kinds of issues related to women at different phases. Virata Parvam will be made in Telugu but later it might be dubbed since Rana has a pan-India recognition,” a source had earlier told indianexpress.com.

Naga Chaitanya also shared a poster of Love Story featuring Sai Pallavi.

The Sekhar Kammula directorial is a love story which will see Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi sharing the screen space for the first time.

Nivin Pauly also wished the actor on Twitter as he wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful soul!”

