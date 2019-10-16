Sai Pallavi’s Anukoni Athidhi to release on November 15

Malayalam hit Athiran which has Sai Pallavi, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni in prominent roles is now releasing in Telugu as Anukoni Athidhi. Annamreddy Krishna Kumar and Govinda Ravi Kumar are producing the film on Jayanth Arts banner and Introupe Films is presenting it.

Revealing about the film’s release, the makers said, “The movie has completed its censor formalities and it will hit the theatres on November 15. The story is based on certain true incidents that had happened in Kerala back in 1970. Not just Sai Pallavi, both Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni are familiar to the Telugu audience. Ghibran, who recently worked on Prabhas’ Saaho has composed the background score for the project.”