Sai Dharam Tej’s next film titled Virupaksha, Jr NTR lends voice to the Telugu title teaser

The title of actor Sai Dharam Tej’s 15th Telugu film has been announced as Virupaksha. The film’s teaser was released on Wednesday and what added the intrigue was actor Jr NTR lending his voice as the narrator.

The teaser talks about fear and superstition, and has spine chilling visuals woven into the story. It shows a group of people running into the forest with fire torches in their hands. They stop when they see a man (Sai Dharam Tej) with a powerful demeanor standing in front of them.

The actor took to Twitter to reveal the title and thank Jr NTR for his support. He tweeted, “Here’s #Virupaksha Title Glimpse we have put in much love & efforts. Wish it all pays off with your love. Thank you Tarak @tarak9999”.

Check out Sai Dharam Tej’s tweet –

Soon after the release of the title teaser, the hashtag NTRforSDT started trending on Twitter. Virupaksha is directed by Karthik Dandu and produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings.

Jr NTR is continues to bask in the success of his film RRR. The movie, which is in the middle of its Oscar campaign, has been directed by SS Rajamouli and also stars Ram Charan in the leading role. The film also had cameo of Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Recently it was announced that Rajamouli has won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle. Jr NTR had congratulated the director by tweeting, “Congratulations Jakkanna @ssrajamouli. This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along.”

Congratulations Jakkanna @ssrajamouli. This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along. https://t.co/QhHtncQHYw — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 3, 2022

Jr NTR will soon commence the shoot of NTR30 which is helmed by Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva. He also has NTR31 directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel in the pipeline.