Sai Dharam Tej starrer Solo Brathuke So Better goes on floors

Actor Sai Dharam Tej’s new film under the direction of debutant Subbu was launched on Monday in Hyderabad with a formal prayer ceremony. Producer BVSN Prasad is bankrolling the project under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP (SVCC) banner and the flick has been titled Solo Brathuke So Better. Interestingly, the film’s title has been taken from the lyrics of the blockbuster song “Bhadram Be Careful Brother” of movie Money (1993).

The new movie stars iSmart Shankar fame Nabha Natesh as the female lead opposite Dharam Tej and has Thaman and Navin Nooli on board to take care of music and editing departments respectively. According to a tweet from the production house, the regular shoot of the film will commence from November and the complete details regarding the rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Announcing the same, the makers took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy to announce our new project with Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej, Solo Brathuke So Better. Nabha Natesh is the female lead. Directed by Debutant Subbu. A Thaman musical. The regular shoot starts from November. More details soon,” and shared the title logo poster of the movie.

Happy to announce our new project with Supreme Hero @IamSaiDharamTej #SoloBrathukeSoBetter @NabhaNatesh is the female lead.

Directed by debutante #Subbu.

A @MusicThaman musical. Regular shoot starts from November. More details soon. @SVCCofficial pic.twitter.com/kuJLqM1peV — SVCC (@SVCCofficial) October 7, 2019

Recently, the production house SVCC also announced a new project having actor Gopichand in the lead role while it marks the directorial debut of Binu Subramanyam.

On the work front, Sai Dharam Tej is presently busy shooting his Prati Roju Pandage under the direction of Maruthi and Nabha Natesh will be next seen in Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja.