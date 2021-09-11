Sai Dharam Tej likely to undergo surgery in next 24 hours; Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan visit him

Sai Dharam Tej, actor and nephew of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, is responding well to the treatment as per the latest update from Hyderabad hospital where he is admitted. However, the doctor and his team are contemplating surgery for his collarbone injury.

The actor met with a bike accident on Friday evening in Hyderabad and was first admitted to Medicare Hospital, but was later shifted to Apollo Jubilee Hills hospital.

“Mr. Sai Dharma Tej 34 yrs was admitted to Apollo Jubilee Hills, following a road traffic at around 7.45 pm on 10-09-21. His vitals are stable, no internal bleeding was found and is responding well to treatment under the care of Dr Alok Ranjan & team. Surgery for collar bone injury will be looked into in the next 24hours. (sic),” the latest update read.

His vitals are stable and responding well to treatment.#Saidharamtej ‘s Health bulletin updated @ 5PM.#GetwellSoonSaiDharamTej pic.twitter.com/p0c1xbM0b0 — VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) September 11, 2021

Earlier, a statement from the hospital said that the actor has no major injuries to brain, spine, and vital organs. However, he has sustained soft tissues injuries and a collarbone fracture.

#PawanKalyan visits medicover hospital where #SaiDharamTej is being treated. Who has met with a bike accident a short while back

Wishing For Very Speedy Recovery#getwellsoonsdt pic.twitter.com/N5JLvEhofU — Najarbandi – নজরবন্দি (@NajarbandiLive) September 10, 2021

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Pawan Tej and Prakash Raj, among others, were seen visiting the actor at the hospital.

The news of the accident was shared by Chiranjeevi. He shared yesterday, “@IamSaiDharamTej met with an accident few hours ago & has suffered minor injuries & bruises. Wish to share with All Fans & Well Wishers that There is absolutely NO cause for Concern or Anxiety. He is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days.”