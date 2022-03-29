scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Sai Dharam Tej joins SDT15 sets post accident, gets warm welcome

Actor Sai Dharam Tej on Tuesday began shooting for his upcoming film SDT15 in Hyderabad.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
March 29, 2022 2:17:37 pm
Sai Dharam TejSai Dharam Tej begins shooting for SDT15. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Sai Dharam Tej on Tuesday joined the sets of his upcoming film SDT15 in Hyderabad. The movie marks Sai’s return to the movies after a bike accident in Hyderabad in September last year.

Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC), which is bankrolling SDT15, shared a video of the film’s team welcoming the Republic star to the sets of the film. In the video, Sai is seen getting emotional. He says, “Thank you so much for giving me such a warm welcome.” We also see Varun Tej, R Narayanamurthy and Sukumar welcoming him back to the sets.

Sharing the video, the production house tweeted, “Here’s inviting our Supreme Hero @IamSaiDharamTej with a surprise welcome from the cast & crew as he joins the sets of #SDT15 for the first day of shoot.”

Overwhelmed by the heartwarming welcome, Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, “Thank you Team #SDT15 for the surprise welcome. Being back on sets again is so exciting & emotional for me and you multiplied it with your love. Thank you babu @IAmVarunTej for the pleasant surprise. Special thanks to #RNarayanaMurthy garu for coming all the way. #NewBeginnings.”

Bankrolled by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of SVCC and Sukumar Writings, SDT15 is helmed by Karthik Dandu.

