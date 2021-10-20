Sai Dharam Tej is ‘super fit and getting ready to conquer’: Director Harish Shankar

Sai Dharam Tej, who was in a bike accident in September, is recovering well, informed director Harish Shankar on Wednesday evening via Twitter. Harish, who met Tej on Wednesday, tweeted a picture in which his hand is seen holding Tej’s hand. Sharing the photo on Twitter, the filmmaker informed that the actor is “super fit.”

“Met my brother @IamSaiDharamTej and had a wonderful talk … Happy to say that he is super fit and getting ready to conquer,” he wrote. As soon as he shared news on Sai Dharam Tej’s recovery, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section with wishes. “Thank you sir, very good news,” wrote a fan, while another Twitter user sent “Get well soon” message for Sai Dharam Tej.

Met my brother @IamSaiDharamTej and had a wonderful talk … Happy to say that he is super fit and getting ready to conquer .. ఫుల్లీ & మళ్ళీ లోడెడ్ 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/rhpBvZ0PHb — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) October 20, 2021

Sharing Harish’s tweet, music composer Devi Sri Prasad tweeted, “Wowww thats a great news sirr jii @harish2you. Pls give our love to our dear brother. Wishing him all POWER & LOVE!”

Last week, Chiranjeevi Konidela shared that Sai Dharam Tej is “returning home after fully recovering from the accident, having had a miraculous escape, making us all happy & grateful!” The superstar called Sai Dharam Tej’s recovery as “nothing short of a Rebirth for him!”

Sai Dharam Tej, on the work front, is riding high on success of Republic. Earlier this month, the actor made his first tweet after his accident to thank his audience and their support.

“Thanks is a small word to express my gratitude for your love and affection on me and my movie Republic. See you soon,” he wrote along with a picture in which the actor is seen making a thumbs-up gesture while keeping his face hidden.