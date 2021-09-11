Sai Dharam Tej hospitalised after bike accident, Jr NTR wishes ‘speedy recovery’

Actor Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on Friday evening in Hyderabad. The actor, who was admitted to Medicare Hospital, was later shifted to Jubilee Hills Apollo Hospital for treatment. He is currently out of danger. As per a statement from the hospital, Dharam Tej has no major injuries to brain, spine, and vital organs. However, he has sustained soft tissues injuries and a collar bone fracture.

“He is being closely monitored and further evaluation will be done over the next 24 hours. There is no need for any immediate surgical intervention,” an official statement from the hospital read. The news of his accident was shared by actor Chiranjeevi, who also shared the hospital statement to inform Sai Dharam Tej’s fans that he is doing absolutely fine.

@IamSaiDharamTej met with an accident few hours ago & has suffered minor injuries & bruises. Wish to share with All Fans & Well Wishers that There is absolutely NO cause for Concern or Anxiety.He is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days. pic.twitter.com/JnuZqx8aZT — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 10, 2021

“@IamSaiDharamTej met with an accident few hours ago & has suffered minor injuries & bruises. Wish to share with All Fans & Well Wishers that There is absolutely NO cause for Concern or Anxiety. He is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days,” the tweet read.

Dharam Tej’s family members were seen visiting him at the hospital. Pawan Kalyan, Pawan Tej and others were seen at the hospital. A fan shared Pawan Kalyan’s video from the hospital in which he can be heard sharing that currently, Sai Dharam Tej is unconscious and under observation.

Boss visited to hospital pic.twitter.com/OC042kL3q9 — LOKESH (@LokeshNs13) September 10, 2021

In a video being shared on Twitter, Allu Arvind shared that the actor is out of danger and will come to consciousness soon.

Producer Sreenivasa Kumar also tweeted a video of an inspector sharing details of how the accident took place. “Sai Dharam Tej’s bike skid due to mud on the road. He is out of danger and is currently receiving treatment,” police said.

Wishing you a speedy recovery brother @IamSaiDharamTej ❤️ — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 11, 2021

As soon as the news of Sai Dharam Tej went viral, many of his friends tweeted wishing him a speedy recovery. Wild Dog actor Ali Reza tweeted, “Just got to know some unfortunate news about Sai Dharam Tej. Let’s pray for his speedy recocvery. Insha Allah.” Manoj Manchu is “glad” that Sai Dharam Tej is out of danger. “Mithrama #SaiDharamTej We all are glad u r out of danger. recover fast mithrama … love you,” the tweet read. Jr NTR tweeted, “Wishing you a speedy recovery brother.”

Wishing u a speedy recovery my dear tammudu @IamSaiDharamTej ❤️❤️ — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) September 11, 2021

Sai Dharam Tej is Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s nephew. The actor will next be seen in Republic.