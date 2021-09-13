Sai Dharam Tej booked for speeding, actor recovering after collarbone surgery

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej has been booked for rash driving by the Cyberabad police. The cops have determined that the cause of his bike accident, in which he suffered multiple injuries on the right side of the body, was speeding and negligence on his part.

Talking to a Telugu news channel, Madhapur DCP Venkateswarlu, said Sai Dharam Tej violated the speed limit. He added that while the speed limit is under 40kmph on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, the preliminary analysis of the multiple CCTV visuals show that he was overspeeding. A case has been lodged under sections 336 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the news reports, the cops seems to believe that the actor was riding his bike at 100kmph while overtaking other vehicles on the road. It is also said the bike was not registered under Sai Dharam Tej’s name. The cops are also investigating whether he holds the proper driving licence that is required to ride such a heavy-duty sports bike in public.

In the meantime, filmmaker V V Vinayak, who visited Sai Dharam Tej at the hospital, told the media a different story. “He is recovering well. He was on a diet and which caused him to feel dizzy leading to the accident,” he said.

“Mr Sai Dharma Tej condition is stable. He will continue to remain in ICU for further observation and supportive care. Weaning from respiratory support has been initiated,” said the statement from the hospital on Monday.

The CCTV visuals show Sai Dharam Tej’s bike skidded on the cable bridge when he tried to overtake an auto-rickshaw. It caused his bike to fall and he was dragged along with the skidding bike. He is admitted to Apollo Jubilee Hills. He underwent surgery for his collarbone injury at the hospital.

Earlier, a statement from the hospital said that the actor has no major injuries to brain, spine, and vital organs. However, he has sustained soft tissues injuries and a collarbone fracture.