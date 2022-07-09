Sadhguru wants to reward Ram Charan’s wife Upasana for her decision to not have kids, she jokes ‘You’ll get a call from my mother-in-law’

Actor Ram Charan‘s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, is often asked when she and the RRR star will have a baby. Every time she’s asked about starting a family, she shrugs off the question by saying that it is her and her husband’s ‘personal choice’ to not have children. She recently addressed the topic again in a conversation with spiritual leader Sadhguru, where she asked him why people “find it their duty to question her ability to reproduce”.

In response, Sadhguru promised an award to Upasana for her decision to not have kids. He told her, “I have already announced an award for all those young women, who are healthy and can reproduce but choose not to. This is the greatest service you can do right now. If you would have been tigress, I would tell you to reproduce, as it is an endangered species. But this is not an endangered species. We are just too many.”

He added, “We are heading towards 10 billion in the next 30-35 years. Man is worried about carbon footprint but if the human footprint is reduced, there is no need to worry about global warming too. So, it’s good to see women who chose to not reproduce.”

After listening to what he had to say, Upasana joked, “You are going to get a call from my mother and mother-in-law.”

Earlier, speaking about their decision of not to have kids, the RRR actor had shared, “As a son of Mega Star Chiranjeevi, I have the responsibility of making fans happy. If I start a family, I may deviate from my mission. Upasana also has few goals. So, we decided not to have kids for some years.”

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela got married on June 14, 2012, in Hyderabad. The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in Italy.