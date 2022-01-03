Saana Kastam from Chiranjeevi’s Acharya makes you groove

The makers of Acharya on Monday unveiled the lyrical video of Saana Kastam from the movie featuring Chiranjeevi and Regina Cassandra. Chiranjeevi shared the song on his social media handles and wrote, “Turn on your speakers and get dancing. #SaanaKastam Full song out now.”

Going by the visuals in the song, it looks like this peppy number is planned to entertain the mass audiences. While Regina seems a surprise package with her new makeover, Chiranjeevi steals the gaze of audiences with his moves. The lyrical video also teases behind-the-scenes visuals where the core cast and crew including Ram Charan are seen having a fun time while shooting.

Penned by Bhaskarabhatla, Mani Sharma composed Saana Kastam and it is sung by Revanth of Indian Idol Season 9 fame and Geetha Madhuri.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya sees Chiranjeevi in the title role and co-stars Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde. Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy are the producers of the movie.

With cinematography by S Thirunavukkarasu and editing by Navin Nooli, Acharya will have a worldwide theatrical release on February 4.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi has Godfather, Bholaa Shankar, and an untitled project with director Bobby in the works.