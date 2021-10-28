scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Pushpa: The Rise song Saami Saami will make you groove

While "Srivalli" described Allu Arjun’s Pushparaj's efforts to win the love of Srivalli (Rashmika), "Saami Saami" is all about the feelings and love of Srivalli for her romantic interest.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
October 28, 2021 7:24:21 pm
Pushpa The RiseAllu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa song Saami Saami.

The third song of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise titled Saami Saami was unveiled by the makers on Thursday.

Sharing the lyrical video on social media, Allu Arjun wrote, “Tune into #SaamiSaami lyrical video song now.”

“Saami Saami” is sung by Mounika Yadav in Telugu. While “Srivalli” described Allu Arjun’s Pushparaj’s efforts to win the love of Srivalli (Rashmika), “Saami Saami” is all about the feelings and love of Srivalli for her romantic interest. Devi Sri Prasad’s tune will make you groove. The lyrical video also provides a glimpse of the dance moves of Rashmika, choreographed by Sekhar Master, which leaves us wanting more.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise revolves around the theme of red sandalwood smuggling. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh.

Mythri Movie Makers’ Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing this actioner in association with Muttamsetty Media.

Pushpa: The Rise will release in theatres on December 17.

