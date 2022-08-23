scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Saakini Daakini teaser: Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Thomas are two flawed yet fierce police officers in the making

The teaser of Telugu film Saakini Daakini gives a glimpse into the adventurous and thrilling life of two girls, who are training in a police academy.

Regina Cassandra and Nivetha ThomasRegina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas will be seen in Saakini Daakini.

Actors Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas is all set to take girl power to the next level. At least this is what the teaser of their upcoming film Saakini Daakini promises. The teaser of Saakini Daakini was released on Tuesday and left social media abuzz with its entertainment quotient.

Saakini Daakini follows two police officers, who are still in their training phase and are far from perfect. While Nivetha’s character is a food lover and leads a messy life, Regina’s character is shown to be obsessed with cleanliness. Things take an adventurous turn when their paths cross with an offender.

The teaser seems to have given away a lot of information about the film. It seems to be a mix of thriller and comedy.

Check out the teaser here:

Also Read |Soorpanagai trailer: Regina Cassandra’s mystery thriller seems like a mix of Chandramukhi, Arundhati

Saakini Daakini is directed by Sudheer Varma and produced by Suresh Productions, Guru Films and Kross Pictures. The movie will release on September 16.

Besides Saakini Daakini, Regina Cassandra has Telugu film Nene Na and Tamil films Karungaapiyam, Borrder, Kallapart and Flashback in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Nivetha Thomas will be seen in Malayalam film Enthada Saji.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:34:05 pm
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:34:05 pm
