Saakini Daakini teaser: Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Thomas are two flawed yet fierce police officers in the making

Actors Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas is all set to take girl power to the next level. At least this is what the teaser of their upcoming film Saakini Daakini promises. The teaser of Saakini Daakini was released on Tuesday and left social media abuzz with its entertainment quotient.
Saakini Daakini follows two police officers, who are still in their training phase and are far from perfect. While Nivetha’s character is a food lover and leads a messy life, Regina’s character is shown to be obsessed with cleanliness. Things take an adventurous turn when their paths cross with an offender.
The teaser seems to have given away a lot of information about the film. It seems to be a mix of thriller and comedy.
Check out the teaser here:
Subscriber Only Stories
Saakini Daakini is directed by Sudheer Varma and produced by Suresh Productions, Guru Films and Kross Pictures. The movie will release on September 16.
Besides Saakini Daakini, Regina Cassandra has Telugu film Nene Na and Tamil films Karungaapiyam, Borrder, Kallapart and Flashback in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Nivetha Thomas will be seen in Malayalam film Enthada Saji.
Top News
Latest News
Dhanashree Verma says she is going to stay with her parents for a month, Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates. Watch video
When Aamir Khan had a cheeky response to Amitabh Bachchan’s criticism of Delhi Belly’s ‘DK Bose’ song: ‘When seniors reprimand you…’
Covid incubation gets shorter with each new variant, study shows
AIADMK leadership issue: Hearing on EPS’ appeals adjourned to Aug 25
Can there truly be a ‘happy’ marriage?
Interview: ‘Growth of Bravia’s OLED segment has been phenomenal,’ Sony India MD
Delhi: Dwarka police arrest man for cyberstalking woman
Supreme Court says debate on ‘freebie’ issue important for country’s welfare
On attaining puberty, Muslim girl can marry without parents’ consent: Delhi High Court
Haddi motion poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui transforms into a femme fatale. Watch
Maha govt to bear education cost of college students who lost parents due to COVID-19
BTS’ RM shows a different side to himself in new ‘Entirety’ photos, emotional ARMY calls him ‘so real and raw’
Bengaluru woman kills 4-year-old daughter, attempts suicide
India remain static on third in ICC ODI Team Rankings
Dogs, drones brought in but leopard remains elusive in Karnataka’s Belagavi, schools switch to online classes