Saakini Daakini trailer: Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Thomas amp up the thrill as they bust illegal ring of kidnappers, watch

Actors Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas’ upcoming film Saakini Daakini has already got the internet buzzing. The film is one of the very few Telugu releases to be led by just two female artistes. The excitement grew all the more on Monday when director Sudheer Varma released the trailer of the film. The film’s teaser had already given a sneak-peek into the lives of Saakini, (played by Nivetha) and Daakini, (played by Regina), two aspiring cops in the police training academy.

The trailer of the film gives a further insight into the lives of the two officers-in the making. While the first half focuses on the banter between the two, the second half of the trailer gets darker as the two officers encounter a ring of kidnappers, who are kidnapping young girls for an illegal purpose. What follows is the journey of these two flawed officers, who put their training to use and bust the crime.

Check out the trailer of Saakini Daakini here:

Both Nivetha and Regina look fit for the part as they nicely transition from being foes to partners in busting the crime. While the trailer gives away a large part of the story, it has promising elements of fun, thrill and adventure.

The film’s cinematography is done by Richard Prasad and Mikey McCleary, the camera work is handled by Naresh Kumaran and editing by Viplav Nyshadam. Saakini Daakini is co-produced by D Suresh Babu, Sunitha Tati and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. The film will release on September 16.

Besides Saakini Daakini, Regina has Telugu film Nene Na and Tamil films Karungaapiyam, Borrder, Kallapart and Flashback in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Nivetha will be seen in Malayalam film Enthada Saji.