Saaho trailer: Prabhas promises a high-octane actioner

Saaho seems to be the best possible return of Prabhas to the big screen post Baahubali. The Telugu megastar is teaming up with director Sujeeth and Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Saaho. The makers of this high-octane actioner released its trailer today, leaving fans asking for more.

Saaho has been in the making for almost two years now. Touted to be Tollywood’s biggest and costliest action film to date, it also features some expensive high-octane action sequences.

Saaho marks the debut of Shraddha Kapoor in Telugu cinema. The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vennela Kishore, Arun Vijay and Chunky Pandey in key roles. Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in a special number. Evelyn Sharma also makes her Tollywood entry with Saaho.

Saaho is being simultaneously shot in both Hindi and Telugu. It is set to release on August 30 in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.