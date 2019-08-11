Saaho trailer: Five major takeaways

After loads of teasers and stills, the trailer for multilingual actioner Saaho was finally released on Saturday. The film stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

The Sujeeth directorial also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Evelyn Sharma and Mandira Bedi among others. As promised, the film has wowed fans with its action scenes.

Here are five key takeaways from the trailer:

Action scenes and visuals

The most apparent thing about Saaho trailer is the visual aspect. All the money (reportedly Rs 300 crore) the producers put in the movie seems to have been spent well. Right in the first shot, we see a stunning aerial shot of Mumbai sky with clouds hovering above the buildings. Then the real fun begins. A sports car races across the streets. There are numerous well-choreographed fight scenes and car chases. A tank crushing two cars beneath it. A burly man firing a minigun. The best part is that all of it looks flawless.

Multinational setting

The film is set in multiple cities throughout the world. Apart from Mumbai, the film was also shot in Dubai. This gives the film a lot of variety in terms of cinematography. There is a shot of people in a desert who look like they forgot the way to Mad Max: Fury Road sets. However, most of the action happens on the streets.

Prabhas’ character

Prabhas, as a leading man, plays a gung-ho cop who is not entirely a perfect human being. He seems to play a flamboyant vigilante as well and does stuff the law would not exactly approve. He is seen in handcuffs in one shot. Morally ambiguous protagonists are more relatable and this appears to be the case with Prabhas’ character as well. The actor uses his charisma to full effect in the trailer.

Shraddha’s performance

Shraddha Kapoor, who is debuting in the south Indian film industry with Saaho, is playing the role of a Crime Branch officer. She works with the character of Prabhas to perhaps nab criminals and the two fall in love. However, the last shot of Saaho shows her pointing her gun towards Prabhas. The actor also gets to do a lot of action scenes in the movie as seen in the trailer and looks like she has absolutely nailed it.

The villains and supporting cast

The cast of Saaho is packed with capable performers. The film has a whole gallery of villains with names like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jackie Shroff playing the role of criminals and mobsters. Mandira Bedi and Evelyn Sharma also play supporting roles.

Saaho will release on August 30.