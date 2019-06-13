Saaho teaser: Prabhas sheds Baahubali image for a new and improved action avatar

The teaser of Prabhas starrer Saaho is out and a sleek, cool action film is in the offing. The teaser does not give out many plot details but fans will surely be left in awe after watching this 90-second video.

Advertising

The teaser is full of action sequences and they look quite impressive. Even Shraddha Kapoor is seen performing a couple of stunts. Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vennela Kishore also appear in the teaser.

Watch Saaho teaser here:

Prabhas is loved for his Baahubali image but truth be told, fans have never seen him in another avatar, and this looks like the perfect next step for the superstar. Prabhas embodies the cool action avatar and coupled with the music used in the teaser, this one promises to deliver some sleek action drama at the theaters.

The teaser also hints at romance between Prabhas and Shraddha’s characters.

Advertising

Also Read | Saaho teaser release live updates | Saaho teaser early review

With this teaser, the makers have introduced the film with a bang. Like many action films, this one too tries its hand at comedy. Prabhas can make the audience laugh when needed, and he has done it before in a few scenes of Baahubali.

Saaho is being released in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Directed by Sujeeth, the film aims to please the audience all over the country since Prabhas is already loved for the Baahubali franchise.

Saaho releases on August 15, 2019.