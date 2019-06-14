Saaho teaser: Major takeaways

The teaser of Saaho, starring Prabhas in the lead role, released on Thursday. Within a few minutes of its release, the short clip got over five lakh views on YouTube. Celebrities and the audience gave it a thumbs up and expressed excitement for the Independence Day release on social media.

From the teaser, we get a sneak peek at Prabhas’ power-packed performance, some well-choreographed action sequences and a lot more which makes the Sujeeth directorial a probable hit.

Here are the key points that got us talking about Saaho teaser.

1. Prabhas

Just like the Baahubali movies, it is just so difficult to look away from Prabhas in the teaser of Saaho. Just a few seconds into the video and the actor makes it clear he means business. His rugged-tough guy look proves why he is the national heartthrob. The hand-to-hand combat and the shots that have him exposing his perfectly sculpted and muscular body make the wait for the movie tougher.

2. Cast

Apart from Prabhas, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar and Arun Vijay appear briefly in the 1 minute 39 seconds clip. Despite blink and miss moments, all of them leave an impact. They seem to have a pivotal role to play in the film’s narrative. Shroff and Pandey seem to be the ultra-suave antagonists of the action drama. Nel Nitin Mukesh’s intense gaze hints at his eagerness to lock horns with the good guy of the film, Prabhas.

3. Action

Within minutes of its release, Saaho’s teaser was called a mix of many Hollywood hits like Mad Max, Blade Runner, Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious on social media. Well, rightfully so. Its heavy-duty action scenes have rarely been seen in an Indian movie. Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bate has directed some stunning chase sequences. The shots when Prabhas is on the wheels and in the desert are mind-boggling. The huge trucks, helicopters, explosions, machine guns, hand to hand combat, underwater fight and car chase scenes definitely make Saaho “the biggest action thriller from India” and a visual extravaganza.

4. Prabhas-Shraddha chemistry

The first few seconds of the teaser shows romance blossoming between the lead actors, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas. Though it lasts not over ten seconds, it gives a hint of the film’s plot, which has something beyond the larger-than-life action sequences. Also, it is a treat for those who have been waiting to experience Prabhas’ charming persona.

5. Dialogues and music

The only dialogue we get to hear in the teaser is when Shraddha, in the middle of a shootout, asks Prabhas, “Who are these people?” The actor replies, “Fans.” A confused Shraddha further questions, “Such violent fans?” Bringing humour in the intense moment, Prabhas says all the people firing bullets at them are his “die-hard fans.” The brief conversation makes us look forward to more quirky moments in the movie. Also, Ghibran, who gets credit for background score in the teaser, has done a brilliant job.