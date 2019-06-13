Saaho teaser release LIVE UPDATES: Prabhas promises high octane action

The teaser of Prabhas’ much-awaited film Saaho will be released at 11:23 am today. The Sujeeth directorial marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor. Saaho has been in the making for a long time now and marks Prabhas’ return to the big screen after a gap of almost two years.

While plot details have been kept under wraps, we know that an action-packed summer is in the offing since the posters and behind-the-scenes clips hint at never-seen-before high octane sequences. As per reports, a massive action sequence featuring Prabhas was shot in Abu Dhabi for over a month which cost the producers an estimated Rs 90 crore.

The multilingual project is being made at an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore. Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Evelyn Sharma among others, Saaho will release on August 15 this year.