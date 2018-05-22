Saaho star Prabhas: No bad blood with Karan Johar

Prabhas dismissed the speculations about the alleged ongoing rivalry between him and Bollywood hit filmmaker Karan Johar. Prabhas dismissed the speculations about the alleged ongoing rivalry between him and Bollywood hit filmmaker Karan Johar.

After shooting for Saaho for nearly two months in Abu Dhabi, actor Prabhas interacted with the media there before heading back to the country. He thanked everyone in Abu Dhabi for their hospitality and being very supportive during the entire stay of his film crew.

“The Abu Dhabi team stopped the traffic for us, they gave us the best roads and the best buildings and we are very grateful for that. We will definitely come again,” he was quoted as saying in Khaleej Times.

He was also asked about the alleged ongoing rivalry between him and Bollywood hit filmmaker Karan Johar. Prabhas dismissed the speculations saying that he was on good talking terms with Karan. “There is nothing like that. Even Karan called me saying that some false news is out. We don’t have any bad blood,” Prabhas clarified, adding he likes Karan very much and the Hindi film director’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was his favourite.

Saaho is the second longest Indian movie to be shot in Abu Dhabi after Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The produces have spent a fortune shooting high-octane action sequences there. Before wrapping up the schedule, the filmmakers crashed around 37 cars, several SUVs and trucks.

The budget of the film is said to be Rs 300 crore, of which canning major actions scenes of the movie in Abu Dhabi has cost the producers a whopping Rs 90 crore.

Hollywood’s popular action choreographer Kenny Bates has composed the stunt scenes for Saaho. Prabhas said the filmmakers wanted to use little special effects in action scenes as they wanted to keep it as real as possible.

“Generally, you have 70% CGI and 30% real but over here in Abu Dhabi, we opted for the more real shoot,” Prabhas said.

Saaho is helmed by director Sujeeth and is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is the female lead, while Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Evelyn Sharma will also play important roles.

Prabhas was last seen in 2017’s global hit Baahubali: The Conclusion.

