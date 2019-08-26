Saaho star Prabhas gets nostalgic about Bengaluru

Actor Prabhas was in Bengaluru recently to promote his highly-anticipated film Saaho. The Baahubali star recalled his first visit to Bengaluru when he was a teenager. “I was 16 or 17 when I came here for the first time. My friends were here to write KSET and I came here just for fun,” he noted.

Prabhas said he was blown away by the beauty of Bangalore, now Bengaluru. “I went to Brigade Road and I thought this is not India. It is some foreign location,” he said.

As a teenager from Hyderabad, Prabhas felt that the metropolitan culture, including people’s fashion sense, swanky coffee shops, fancy motorbikes and boulevards, gave the city a dreamlike quality.

“We stayed in a beautiful place which I don’t remember now. The trees were so huge. And it used to drizzle after 6 pm. It felt like some kind of a movie set. And my friends and I talked about Bangalore for the next few years after that,” he recalled.

The 39-year-old actor enjoys a huge fan following across Karnataka. His last film Baahubali: The Conclusion collected more than Rs 100 crore in the state.

Prabhas also promised that his future movies would be dubbed in Kannada, adding that he was open to doing an original Kannada film, given that he finds the right script.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is mounted on a huge scale. The filmmakers enlisted the services of Hollywood technicians for this film made at the cost of Rs 350 crore, which is more than the individual budget of Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2.

Saaho will open in cinemas worldwide on August 30.