Shraddha Kapoor looks fierce in new Saaho poster

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is all set to hit the screens soon. Ahead of the release, the makers took to social media to share Shraddha’s look from the actioner.

In a new poser of the movie, Shraddha looks fierce as she holds a gun facing her unnamed opponent.

The makers shared the still with a caption that read, “The action BEGINS Enter the world of #SAAHO with the teaser on 13th June. Experience it in theaters from 14th June! #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @sujeethsign @UV_Creations #SaahoTeaser #15AugWithSaaho.”

Helmed by Sujeeth, Saaho will mark the return of Baahubali star Prabhas to the silver screen after a gap of nearly two years. While plot details are still scarce, we know that an action-packed summer is in the offing since the posters and behind-the-scenes clips hint at never-seen-before high octane sequences.

Shraddha Kapoor had earlier shared her experience of working with Prabhas in Saaho.

“I am definitely excited to be able to work with Prabhas. This is a great opportunity for me,” she had shared.

Saaho has been bankrolled by UV Creations and has been co-produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, Saaho also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay and Evelyn Sharma among others in pivotal roles.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, Saaho is slated for an August 15 release.