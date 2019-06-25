Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas shoot in Europe’s snow-clad mountains

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are in Europe for the next schedule of Saaho. The two actors have been shooting in the snow-clad mountains. Photos and videos from the scenic location have been shared by Shraddha and the film’s crew on their Instagram accounts.

One of the photos where Shraddha seems to be enjoying her work life is captioned, “Up above the world so high 🏔 #SAAHO #EuropeSched @shraddha.naik.” The actor also posted a couple of videos from the shoot of the Sujeeth directorial. “Heading on top of the mountain to shoot,” read the caption of a video.

Celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Naik also posted a few photos which featured both the lead actors of the film, Prabhas and Shraddha. Sharing a photo, Naik wrote, “Can you guess we are scared in this picture?! Yes this was in the middle of a turbulence in the cable car while it rained & stopped on our way down from the mountains!! The crazy bunch of us making some amazing memories while we shoot in breathtaking locations ❤️”

The teaser of Saaho released a couple of weeks ago and created quite a buzz among cinephiles. The teaser boasted of some high-octane action sequences and Prabhas won hearts after the short video.

Shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously, Saaho is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15. The film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday.