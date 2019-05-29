Saaho: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy out, Ghibran in

Ghibran will compose the music for Saaho, following the exit of music director trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. It is a sheer coincidence that Ghibran eventually replaced them even in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vishwaroopam 2. While Saaho is set for a grand release on August 15, this news comes as a shock to many fans of Prabhas.

Advertising

“We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy has opted out of composing the music for Saaho. Here’s wishing Prabhas, Sujeet, Vamsi, Pramod, Shyam all the luck for the film,” tweeted Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy on Monday. Producer UV Creations replied, “Thank you, Shankar Ehsan Loy, for all the support. Means a lot. One of the nicest people to work with. Looking forward to working with you all soon.”

Though the reason they opted out of the project is still not known, we hear Saaho director Sujith wasn’t comfortable working with multiple composers and needed someone to do the background score. “Two songs are pending, in addition to the re-recording,” say unconfirmed sources.

Interestingly, Ghibran had scored music for Sujeeth’s debut film, Run Raja Run.

Advertising

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho, also scheduled to release in Hindi and Tamil, marks the foray of Shraddha Kapoor in Tollywood. This spy thriller has Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles. While Prabhas has undergone intense training to perfect the action sequences, Shraddha will play the role of a cop.

Ghibran boasts an impressive body of work including Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Raatchasan, among many.

After Saaho, Prabhas will start work on a period romantic-actioner with Pooja Hegde.