Saaho movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Prabhas

Saaho movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Saaho, starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Arun Vijay among others.

Saaho review
Saaho movie review: The Prabhas starrer is off to a good start.

Two years after the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas is back on the silver screen with much-anticipated action thriller Saaho. Helmed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma among others.

In Saaho, Prabhas plays an undercover police officer who is out to investigate a robbery of Rs 2000 crore in Mumbai. He fights criminals like a pro and with Hollywood’s action director Kenny Bates directing the action sequences, Saaho promises to be an extravagant spectacle for moviegoers. Shraddha plays Amrita Nair, a crime branch officer and Prabhas’ love interest in the movie.

Talking about the making of Saaho, Prabhas had said, “For one action scene, the producers spent about Rs 75 crore. World’s best technicians, Kenny Bates and Peng Zhang (Hollywood stunt directors), many masters from India and a lot of planning went into making this film. More than the actors, it was the technical crew that did a lot of planning.”

The film has got a phenomenal advance booking and trade analysts are expecting it to be the biggest film of the year. Going by the early estimates, Saaho will open at the box office with a collection of Rs 60-70 crore in all the languages. It is releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho. Read the updates in Malayalam.

'Can't wait to experience this film on the big screen'

"I've personally witnessed the life, efforts, love and stress @UV_Creations @sujeethsign and the huge teams used to put into #Saaho during my #Taxiwaala times. Can't wait to experience this film on the Biiiiig screen :) All my love to Prabhas anna and the entire team," Vijay Deverakonda said via Twitter.

'Expecting mind blowing action sequences'

Writer Gopi Mohan tweeted, "#Saaho The most awaited big film of this year. #Prabhas career’s biggest release. Expecting mind blowing action sequences & heroism with good content. Best Wishes & Good Luck to #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @sujeethsign @madhie1 @UV_Creations & Team."

'Saaho should beat all records'

Jagapati Babu shared on Twitter, "First time in the industry.. The total industry is on one page that #Saaho should beat all records since everybody loves the darling of human kind. My love respect and wishes to my dearest SAHO PRABASA ♥ #Prabhas @UV_Creations @sujeethsign"

'Prabhas is making all Telugu Cinema lovers dream come true'

Sudheer Babu posted on Twitter, "Prabhas is making all our Telugu Cinema lovers dream come true by placing it on the world map...Adding the vision, blood & sweat of @sujeethsign & @UV_Creations to that, #Saaho is our responsibility & should be our celebration collectively. Cheering for #SaahoStorm Luck & Love"

Talking to indianexpress.com, Prabhas shared the meaning of the film's title and what made him say yes to it. "We say Jai-ho, right? Saaho is something similar along those lines. Sujeeth narrated the story even before the Baahubali release. I liked the compelling screenplay, which is full of twists and turns. For every ten minutes, you’ll have a ‘surprise’. Of course, we’ve taken a few cinematic liberties here and there. I believed in Sujeeth. Saaho is his second film, but he was never tense. He’s a cool guy," he said.

Shraddha Kapoor, who also trained for intense action sequences for Saaho, had shared how she enjoyed the thrill of doing them. She said, "This is the first time I am doing this kind of action. It was on another level all together. It was amazing as we always had experts on sets. It was more adventurous than scary. Since it is the biggest action film from India, the action sequences in the film are in true sense unbelievable. Now, I leave it for people to see it to believe it."

