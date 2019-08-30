Saaho movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Prabhas

Two years after the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas is back on the silver screen with much-anticipated action thriller Saaho. Helmed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma among others.

In Saaho, Prabhas plays an undercover police officer who is out to investigate a robbery of Rs 2000 crore in Mumbai. He fights criminals like a pro and with Hollywood’s action director Kenny Bates directing the action sequences, Saaho promises to be an extravagant spectacle for moviegoers. Shraddha plays Amrita Nair, a crime branch officer and Prabhas’ love interest in the movie.

Talking about the making of Saaho, Prabhas had said, “For one action scene, the producers spent about Rs 75 crore. World’s best technicians, Kenny Bates and Peng Zhang (Hollywood stunt directors), many masters from India and a lot of planning went into making this film. More than the actors, it was the technical crew that did a lot of planning.”

The film has got a phenomenal advance booking and trade analysts are expecting it to be the biggest film of the year. Going by the early estimates, Saaho will open at the box office with a collection of Rs 60-70 crore in all the languages. It is releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.