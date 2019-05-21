Saaho poster: Prabhas’ intense look is leaving fans asking for more

The makers of Saaho on Tuesday released a new poster of the much-anticipated Prabhas starrer, and fans cannot get enough of the intriguing look of the superstar.

Advertising

The new poster of Saaho features a close-up shot of Prabhas. And more than the quirky glasses he is wearing, it is his intense eyes and a sly smile that is leaving expectations soaring.

Prabhas had wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of Saaho weeks ago. The film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, has been making the right noise with its teasers and posters. A leaked still of the lead pair had also gone viral sometime back.

Saaho marks the return of Prabhas after he played Amarendra Baahubali in the path-breaking two-film franchise – Baahubali, which kept him busy for almost five years.

Apart from Mumbai, the film has been shot in Abu Dhabi where Prabhas shot for a 20-minute long chase sequence. Its makers have claimed that Saaho will offer world-class action choreographed by Hollywood stunt director Kenny Bates, who is known for his work in films like Transformers (2007) and Die Hard (1988).

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, has been simultaneously shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film marks Shraddha Kapoor’s debut in Tollywood. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, and Evelyn Sharma also play important roles in the film.

Saaho will release on August 15