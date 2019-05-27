Saaho new poster: Prabhas is unstoppable

Actor Prabhas on Monday shared a new poster from his upcoming film Saaho on Instagram. The poster shows Prabhas on a super-bike in hot pursuit.

The still is presumably from the massive action sequence that the filmmakers shot in Abu Dhabi for over a month. It is the highly publicized action sequence of the film, which has cost the producers a fortune.

According to sources, Rs 90 crore was spent on just the action sequence.

The producers at UV Creations and T-Series had hired Hollywood’s leading stunt choreographer Kenny Bates to help direct one of the most expensive action sequences in Indian movie history. It is said due to Kenny’s insistence to use little special effects in the sequence, 90 per cent of the sequence was real. To put in hard numbers, the audience will get to see Prabhas crashing nearly 37 cars and 5 trucks.

The multi-lingual project with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore has been in production for more than two years. Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. While Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is the female lead, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Evelyn Sharma will also play important roles.

The delay in completion of the project led to speculations about the fate of the multi-crore project. However, last week, the filmmakers put an end to all rumours by announcing the film’s release date as August 15.