Saaho poster: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas promise a visual extravaganza

After a romantic poster of Saaho, featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the makers have released yet another poster of the action thriller. While the previous poster hinted at an intense love story, this latest one showcases the actors in a fierce avatar.

The latest poster of the Sujeeth directorial has Prabhas and Shraddha engaged in a gunfight with enemies. The look and feel of the poster speak volumes about the much-awaited film. While we have already experienced the high octane action sequences of the film in its teaser, this poster proves the audience is in for a visual extravaganza.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Shraddha wrote, “Breathtaking action like you’ve never seen before! Witness India’s biggest action thriller this August. #Saaho releasing worldwide on 30.08.2019 ❤️ ”

“Hi Darlings! Hope you liked this action poster.. #Saaho coming on 30th August !,” wrote heartthrob Prabhas while sharing the poster in different languages on social media.

Saaho is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the film is supported by an ensemble cast including actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi among others.

Earlier scheduled for Independence Day release, Saaho will now hit theaters on August 30.