Saaho first review: Full on mass entertainer, says UAE censor board member

The first review of Saaho is out and it looks like the Sujeeth directorial has successfully managed to sweep the audience off their feet. UAE’s censor board member Umair Sandhu recently took to Twitter to share his opinion on the big-budget Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer.

Umair tweeted, “First Review #Saaho from UAE Censor Board!, if you are looking high-octane action scenes, sleek visuals, melodious music and if you love masala movies, then #SaahoOnAugust30 should definitely be your pick for weekend. #Prabhas is India Biggest STAR Now.”

In another tweet, he showered praise on the male lead Prabhas.

” #Prabhas makes absolutely no mistakes in getting his act together. There’s no denying the fact that he plays the perfect Pan India hero in this film,who can acts effortlessly, fight in style and charm the audiences,” read the tweet.

Finally, pronouncing the action sequences as the USP of the movie, Umair posted, “First Review #Saaho UAE Censor Board :

#Prabhas & @ShraddhaKapoor, Chemistry is HOT & They gave Outstanding Performances. Action Stunts is the USP of film. Standing Ovation Stunts by Prabhas. Racy Screenplay and Clap Worthy Dialogues. Full on Mass Entertainer.”

Interestingly, Saaho marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor. The film will release on August 30 simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.