Saaho director Sujeeth on criticism: Love or hate the film, but why target me?

Prabhas starrer Saaho has managed to earn big bucks at the box office but the film hasn’t pleased critics and a large chunk of the audience. Director Sujeeth, who has been criticised for his work in Saaho, recently expressed his displeasure at the way he is being treated after the release of the film.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sujeeth said, “What did I do? I made the film that Prabhas sir, my producers, and I believed in. The audiences came in large numbers to watch it, but still, I am being treated harshly as if I have committed a crime.”

Sujeeth is currently recuperating after dengue and so he has not been able to enjoy the success of the multi-lingual film. However, the harsh criticism that has come his way since the release has been bothering him. The director particularly reacted to a statement where he allegedly said that fans in Bihar want to build a temple in his honour. He said, “Please show me where I have said this. I never said this. One guy who has nothing to do with the film made this statement on YouTube. I would never make these kinds of statements. I know how ridiculous it sounds.”

The director also told Deccan Chronicle that he has been staying away from public appearances because of the negativity around Saaho. “They build temples for people like Rajinikanth sir and Mammootty sir. I can only be a devotee at the temple of great actors and great cinema. I am not into bragging. I am just staying away from the media and public appearances because of all the negativity being thrown at the movie. Love or hate the film. But why target me?”

Sujeeth added that despite all the criticism, his actor Prabhas and the producers of the film have stuck by him. He said, “Prabhas sir and the producers are supporting me. That’s the only good thing happening in my life right now. Seeing all the criticism, I decided to keep quiet and still, all these negative things are being said about me. I am staying calm, wondering what wrong have I done.”

According to UV Creations, the producers of the film, Saaho has earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide in 10 days.

Starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Saaho released in theaters on August 30.