Saaho actor Prabhas expresses gratitude to filmmakers for rescheduling their films

The change in the release date of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho from August 15 to August 30 has made many filmmakers reschedule the release of their films. And, Prabhas is grateful to those who have shifted their films to allow a wider release for Saaho.

On Tuesday, he wrote on Instagram, “A big thank you to all the actors, producers and directors of the films who have had to reschedule their release dates to accommodate #SaahoOnAugust30. Team #Saaho is grateful to you all, and we wish you all the very best for your releases. Love and Respect.”

Sudeep’s upcoming film Pailwaan has been postponed to September 12. Sharwanand’s Ranarangam and Sesh Adivi’s Evaru will now open in theaters on Independence Day. And, Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore has also been shifted to September 6.

Saaho producers UV Creations also released a statement thanking the film fraternity for their cooperation for the release of Saaho on August 30.

The statement read, “In a bid to bring the Magnum Opus to the screens, the entertainment fraternity has joined hands and extended their support for Saaho to release in the Independence month itself by shifting their release date. Saaho is all set to release on 30th August and the producers are extremely grateful to the makers of the films for shifting their release date, making way for Saaho.”

“With about four films from across the country clearing the way for Saaho to shine, the producers are elated and thankful to the makers of the four movies across industries for taking this step,” the producers added.

Saaho is being touted as the biggest action film of the year. Written and directed by Sujeeth, it also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Panday and Evelyn Sharma among others.