Saaho actor Murali Sharma: Prabhas is a universal darling

Actor Murali Sharma, who was last seen in Ranarangam, is all set to play a cop in Saaho. As the film heads to theaters on August 30, Murali spoke to the media about his experience of working on the multilingual project.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Saaho is finally releasing. How do you feel?

Advertising

I am very excited not because it is a big film. I cannot wait to watch it with my family.

You have collaborated with Prabhas for the first time.

I used to wonder why he is called ‘Darling’ but after working with him in the film, I realised he is truly a darling. He is a very generous and warm-hearted man.

I call him ‘Universal Darling.’ I enjoyed a lot working with him. He is a very hardworking person in spite of his superstardom. You have to see him to believe it.

Advertising

Tell us about your character in Saaho.

Director Sujeeth is a young boy with the brain of a genius. He is a wonder kid who has written the script brilliantly. At the moment, I can only tell you that I play a cop in the film.

Saaho was simultaneously shot in different languages. How was that experience?

I had worked on Abhinetri, which was shot as Devi in Tamil and Tutak Tutak Tutiya in Hindi, simultaneously. While working on that film, I felt shocked when director used to ask me to shift from one language to another in every scene but by the time I started working on Saaho, I got used to the process. I would call Saaho another learning experience. So, I would say it wasn’t very difficult.

While emotions remain the same, there is a slight difference in body language with every language. I also believe in the line – luck prefers the prepared mind. So, it all depends on your preparation. Your character has to be in front of the camera whenever you hear the word action and that is what I always try with all my characters.

There are many characters in Saaho. Did you feel you will get lost in the crowd?

I never felt like that. I completely believed in Sujeeth. He narrated the script when I was doing Bhagamathie. I fell for the script and its twists and turns. I hope the audience will also feel the same. Sujeeth used every character so well. Every character may not be on the screen throughout the film but it will remain with you.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

Presently, I am shooting for Trivikram’s Ala Vaikunthapuramulo. I recently shot for director Maruthi’s film and a project under 14 Reels banner which has Sharwanand in the lead role. I have collaborated with Mahesh Babu for Sarileru Neekevvaru. It is my first project with him after Atithi. It was like walking down the memory lane.