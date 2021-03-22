S Thaman on scoring music for Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab: ‘It is a dream come true’

Music composer S Thaman created a sensation in 2020 with his chartbuster album for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Now, the Krack composer collaborated for the first time with actor Pawan Kalyan for Vakeel Saab, and his tunes are already popular.

Ahead of the film’s release on April 9, Thaman interacted with the media and revealed details about Pawan Kalyan’s movie and his other projects. Here are the excerpts.

It looks like you are on cloud nine with the way your musical career has been shaping up since the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?

I never imagined this kind of a journey. It’s very rare to have a career-defining musical success. The success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is very special to me.



Vakeel Saab is your first collaboration with Pawan Kalyan.

Working for Vakeel Saab is like a dream come true. For this, I should thank Trivikram. While shooting for ‘Samajavaragamana’ song in Paris, Trivikram suggested to producer Dil Raju that I should be on board for Vakeel Saab.

Pink has no scope for songs. So, what were your thoughts when Vakeel Saab was offered to you?

With Vakeel Saab, I feel like I am doing a commercial film with Pawan Kalyan. It is a remake of Pink but there are a lot of changes and commercial elements have been introduced. The songs in the film are a part of the storytelling process.



Is Pawan Kalyan singing in the film?

Pawan Kalyan will sing a song in the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum for sure.

Do you consider yourself the number one music director in Tollywood?

I don’t believe in the number game. The success and failure of a film is not in our hands. A film succeeds when multiple people come together and do their best. The success of a film is a team effort, and it belongs to everyone involved. I don’t take my success to head and my failure to heart.

After the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, how are you coping with the pressure?

I am driving safely within needed speed in the right way. I have so much freedom now to experiment on so many things in terms of scoring music. People are believing in my music, and I am enjoying that space.

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

Besides Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Boyapati Sreenu-Balakrishna’s film, I am doing the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. I am also providing music for a Trivikram project and Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer remake.