Thaman S is elated on winning National Film Award for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: ‘We made it’

Music composer Thaman S bagged the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for his work in the 2020 blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie starred Allu Arjun in the lead role. Elated on his big win, Thaman shared his happiness on social media.

Thaman began by thanking the film’s director Trivikram Srinivas. In his first tweet, the music composer wrote, “My Respect to Our Genius dearest Director #Trivikram Sir ✊ He Made it for Us 🎧 & Many more In making.” In the following tweet, he posted a photo with Allu Arjun and wrote, “My dear #ICON STAR ❤️ @alluarjun gaaru The day One of #AVPL Music It was that Great energy from day One 🏆 thanks dear #Bunny gaaru #68thNationalFilmAwards for #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Music 🥁🎧 Yayyyyyy !!! WE MADE IT 💪🏼🏆.”

Lastly, Thaman expressed his gratitude towards the producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He tweeted, “And Our dear producers @haarikahassine @GeethaArts dear #radhakrishna ( chinnababu ) gaaru & #AlluArvindh Gaaru For Making Our #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AVPL Music a big one for all of us and trusting us immensely ❤️@vamsi84 🏆 #68thNationalFilmAwards #Gratitude 🏆.”

Thaman S’ upcoming projects include Godfather, Prince, Varisu, RC15 and SSMB28.