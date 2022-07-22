scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Thaman S is elated on winning National Film Award for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: ‘We made it’

Excited about his big win in the 68th National Award, music composer Thaman S shared his happiness on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 7:42:11 pm
s thaman national awardS Thaman shared this photo with Allu Arjun after winning the National Award for the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. (Photo: S Thaman/Twitter)

Music composer Thaman S bagged the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for his work in the 2020 blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie starred Allu Arjun in the lead role. Elated on his big win, Thaman shared his happiness on social media.

Thaman began by thanking the film’s director Trivikram Srinivas. In his first tweet, the music composer wrote, “My Respect to Our Genius dearest Director #Trivikram Sir ✊ He Made it for Us 🎧 & Many more In making.” In the following tweet, he posted a photo with Allu Arjun and wrote, “My dear #ICON STAR ❤️ @alluarjun gaaru The day One of #AVPL Music It was that Great energy from day One 🏆 thanks dear #Bunny gaaru #68thNationalFilmAwards for #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Music 🥁🎧 Yayyyyyy !!! WE MADE IT 💪🏼🏆.”

Also read |live68th National Film Awards LIVE UPDATES: Mohanlal congratulates Suriya, Ajay Devgn, Biju Menon, and others on winning big, remembers director Sachy

Lastly, Thaman expressed his gratitude towards the producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He tweeted, “And Our dear producers @haarikahassine @GeethaArts dear #radhakrishna ( chinnababu ) gaaru & #AlluArvindh Gaaru For Making Our #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AVPL Music a big one for all of us and trusting us immensely ❤️@vamsi84 🏆 #68thNationalFilmAwards #Gratitude 🏆.”

Also read |68th National Film Awards: South Indian films dominate again

Thaman S’ upcoming projects include Godfather, Prince, Varisu, RC15 and SSMB28.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’

Premium
NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5
Amravati chemist killing

NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
National Film Awards

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Liger trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday get lots of love in Hyderabad, Ranveer joins the team in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement