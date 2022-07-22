Thaman S is elated on winning National Film Award for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: ‘We made it’

July 22, 2022 7:42:11 pm
Music composer Thaman S bagged the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for his work in the 2020 blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie starred Allu Arjun in the lead role. Elated on his big win, Thaman shared his happiness on social media.
Thaman began by thanking the film’s director Trivikram Srinivas. In his first tweet, the music composer wrote, “My Respect to Our Genius dearest Director #Trivikram Sir ✊ He Made it for Us 🎧 & Many more In making.” In the following tweet, he posted a photo with Allu Arjun and wrote, “My dear #ICON STAR ❤️ @alluarjun gaaru The day One of #AVPL Music It was that Great energy from day One 🏆 thanks dear #Bunny gaaru #68thNationalFilmAwards for #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Music 🥁🎧 Yayyyyyy !!! WE MADE IT 💪🏼🏆.”
Lastly, Thaman expressed his gratitude towards the producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He tweeted, “And Our dear producers @haarikahassine @GeethaArts dear #radhakrishna ( chinnababu ) gaaru & #AlluArvindh Gaaru For Making Our #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AVPL Music a big one for all of us and trusting us immensely ❤️@vamsi84 🏆 #68thNationalFilmAwards #Gratitude 🏆.”
My Respect to Our Genius dearest Director #Trivikram Sir ✊
He Made it for Us 🎧 & Many more In making
#AVPL for #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AvplMusic #NationalAwards 🏆 #68thNationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/kHESllaXVb
— thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 22, 2022
My dear #ICON STAR ❤️ @alluarjun gaaru
The day One of #AVPL Music It was that Great energy from day One 🏆 thanks dear #Bunny gaaru #68thNationalFilmAwards for #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Music 🥁🎧
Yayyyyyy !!! WE MADE IT 💪🏼🏆 pic.twitter.com/krsnVuSVFg
— thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 22, 2022
And Our dear producers @haarikahassine @GeethaArts dear #radhakrishna ( chinnababu ) gaaru & #AlluArvindh Gaaru For Making Our #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AVPL Music a big one for all of us and trusting us immensely ❤️@vamsi84 🏆 #68thNationalFilmAwards#Gratitude 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dIWE98MlpV
— thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 22, 2022
Thaman S’ upcoming projects include Godfather, Prince, Varisu, RC15 and SSMB28.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5
Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
Latest News
Why the Rajya Sabha matters
Explained: What are EU’s options in palm oil row with Malaysia and Indonesia?
Welcome, Madam President
CBSE 12th result: Lost her father to kidney ailment during Covid, Ludhiana girl scores 95%
Greece: The lager louts are back in Zakynthos
Madonne Ashwin on winning National Film Award for Best Debut Director: ‘To find my film among all these champions gives me so much pleasure’
Dera Bassi: Mother-daughter booked for pushing man into canal, killing him
Two men held for ‘posing as MHA official to mislead CII’ get bail
Tejaswin Shankar to compete in CWG, his entry cleared by CGF on request of IOA
Tanhaji star Ajay Devgn on winning National Film Award for Best Actor: ‘I’m elated’
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or ‘Fourth Pillar of Democracy’ for UPSC CSE
Kashyap, Tanisha lose in Taipei Open, India’s campaign over