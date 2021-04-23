From Akasam Enatido to Mounamelanoyi: 15 evergreen Telugu songs of S Janaki

Anyone who is fond of music, must have heard at least one song crooned by S Janaki. A popular name down south, S Janaki is fondly called ‘Janakiamma’. She has sung in more than 25 languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Odia, Bengali and Malayalam. In her career spanning over six decades, the singer has sung over 48,000 songs.

S Janaki started her career in Telugu films in 1957. She delivered many hits from the 60s to the 90s. The singer became a voice for actors like Suhasini Manirathnam, Sridevi, Khushbu among others. As ‘Janakiamma’ turns 83 today, here’s celebrating the legendary singer with 15 of her evergreen Telugu tracks.

“Akasam Enatido”

This song is from Nireekshana, a 1982 film directed by ace filmmaker Balu Mahendra. The movie’s music was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

“Yamaho Nee”

Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari’s song “Yamaho Nee” song was one of the popular tracks from the film’s album. The song featured Chiranjeevi and late actor Sridevi.

“Jilibili Palukula”

This song is from a film titled Sithara, which starred Bhanupriya, Suman and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The music of the film was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

“Suvvvi Suvvi”

“Suvvi Suvvi” is from K Viswanath’s classic film Swathi Mutyam. The movie’s music was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

“Manasu Palike”

This song is yet another popular track from K Viswanath’s award-winning film Swathi Mutyam.

“Pagale Vennela”

This song from the 1964 film Pooja Phalam featured Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Jamuna. Directed by Bommireddy Narasimha Reddy, the music of the film was composed by Saluri Rajeswara Rao.

“Guvva Gorinka Tho”

This song is from 1988 film Khaidi No. 786, starring Chiranjeevi and Bhanupriya in the lead roles. The movie’s music was composed by Raj-Koti.

“Malli Malli Edi Raani Roju”

Rakshasudu’s song “Malli Malli Edi Raani Roju” is one of S Janaki’s most popular Teugu tracks. The music of the film, starring Chiranjeevi and Suhasini, was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

“Mounamelanoyi”

This song from Sagara Sangamam is sung by S Janaki and SP Balasubrahmanyam.

“Jabilli Kosam”

This song is from Bhanu Chander, Rajani and Bhanu Priya-starrer Manchi Manasulu, which released in 1986. The music by Ilaiyaraaja became a talking point of the film.

“Sirimalle Puvva”

“Sirimalle Puvva” was special for more than one reason. The song featured in Padaharella Vayasu, starring Sridevi. While the film’s Telugu music was largely composed by K. Chakravarthi, the Tamil version of “Sirimalle Puvva” was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

“Jhummandi Naadam”

This song is from Siri Siri Muvva, directed by K. Viswanath. The film’s music was composed by K.V. Mahadevan.

“Manasaa Thullipadake”

Composed by Pasupuleti Ramesh Naidu, this romantic number crooned by S Janaki is from the 1984 film Srivariki Premalekha, starring Poornima, Naresh, Vidya Sagar, Suthi Veerabhadra Rao, Mucherla Aruna and Nutan Prasad among others.

“Naruda Naruda”

This song, featuring a young Rambha and Balakrishna, is from Bhairava Dweepam. The music of the film was composed by Madhavapeddi Suresh.

“Errani Kurrani Gopala”

If you are a Prabhudeva fan, you must have heard this song from Premikudu. The music of the Prabhudeva and Nagma-starrer was composed by AR Rahman.