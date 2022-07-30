Russo Brothers say they’re ‘huge fans’ of SS Rajamouli, call RRR ‘amazing’

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, known for directing four of the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe films, took part in a conversation with RRR director SS Rajamouli. Both parties expressed their love and respect for each other’s work, and the Russos spoke highly of RRR’s success.

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film became a runaway hit in theatres earlier this year, before being discovered by Western audiences after debuting on Netflix. During the conversation, Joe Russo called RRR ‘amazing’ and cited it as an example of what digital distribution can achieve.

“I’ve seen RRR, and it’s amazing,” the filmmaker said. “What I think is so amazing about [RRR] is the emotion it evokes, combined with the spectacle. And I would say in five years, [digital distribution] has probably done more for diversity and access to diverse and international films than Hollywood has done in 50 years,” he added.

RRR is the most-watched Indian film on Netflix, with over 47 million hours watched. The Russos’ most recent spectacle, The Gray Man, accumulated nearly 90 million viewing hours over its first weekend.

This isn’t the first time that Joe Russo has spoken highly of RRR. “It’s big at the moment because of Netflix, RRR was a great movie. I thought it was really a well done epic, (with) nice strong themes, great visuals and a really powerful story about brotherhood,” Joe told PTI at an event. He is one of a handful of MCU directors who’ve praised the period epic. James Gunn and Scott Derrickson have also praised the film on Twitter.

The Russos were in India to promote The Gray Man, which debuted to mixed reviews earlier this month. The film, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, also featured Dhanush in a supporting role.